Refinitiv finishes GIACT's acquisition

In November, Refinitiv announced its acquisition of GIACT, a company specialised in digital identity, payments verification and fraud prevention. Refinitiv will offer GIACT’s platform alongside World-Check – its risk intelligence solution – to provide customers with a comprehensive fraud prevention, identity verification, and compliance platform that addresses money-laundering risks in addition to preventing monetary loss through payments fraud.

The combination of World-Check and GIACT’s EPIC platform will help customers to transact with confidence and reduced risk throughout the customer lifecycle. The combined experience and mix of solutions are also aimed at helping customers across the digital spectrum, from those who need flexible API integrations, to those who require a more in-depth investigative approach to KYC and client due diligence.