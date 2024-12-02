Refinitiv Complyfin team up for compliance in the UAE





Complyfin provides compliance and risk management services, systems and solutions to a variety of industry sectors and participants. On the other hand, Refinitiv’s trusted World-Check Risk Intelligence supports the KYC and AML procedures of financial institutions around the world in a bid to seek to minimise their exposure to financial crime risks. The company’s solution is a risk intelligence database which aims to help organisations across the world to meet their regulatory obligations, make informed decisions, and help prevent them from being used to launder the proceeds of financial crime or association with corrupt business practices, Zawya reports.

Moreover, the agreement with Refinitiv comes in line with Complyfin’s vision to offer intelligence, advanced solutions, and systems through customised AML/CFT and sanctions risk services. The goal of this partnership is to strengthen their proposition and a wide range of their solutions such as AML/CFT and sanctions risk assessments, auditing, reviewing and testing cyber risk, providing effective solutions as a software house. It also wants to offer robust frameworks for policy manuals and provide personalised consultative coaching and training services to enable financial institutions to adhere to regulatory compliance procedures and facilitate their overall financial crime compliance regime.



