Refinitiv acquires GIACT to boost fraud prevention capabilities

GIACT offers services in digital identity, payments verification, and fraud prevention. GIACT’s platform approach and analytics enable risk insights to be generated from the aggregation of proprietary and extensive third-party data sources. The platform enables customers to identify potential fraud related risk in real time for millions of transactions across the customer lifecycle.

Refinitiv will integrate GIACT’s offerings into its risk and compliance business, alongside other products and services. The addition of GIACT’s fraud prevention capabilities brings new offerings to Refinitiv’s customers by upgrading Refinitiv’s digital identity verification and document proofing solution, Qual-ID.

Customers will also have access to GIACT’s platform alongside Refinitiv’s World-Check risk intelligence data. This is an end-to-end fraud prevention, identity verification and compliance platform that addresses money-laundering risks.