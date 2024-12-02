Referoo partners with ConnectID

This integration aims to improve the capabilities of ConnectID by offering bank-grade identity authentication services. Launched with support from well-known Australian banks, ConnectID is a secure digital identity solution designed to establish reliable connections between businesses and trustworthy customer data. It also helps individuals by providing them greater control over their data and privacy.

As ConnectID expands its digital identity ecosystem into various industries such as fintech, real estate, HR, retail, and utilities, its primary objective is to instil confidence in online identity verification processes. In essence, the platform aims to reduce the manual collection, storage, and validation of sensitive documents by leveraging existing trusted sources, such as a person's bank, to verify their identity. It's also worth noting that the verification process occurs in real-time through a secure data exchange, without ConnectID accessing or storing the data.

How can users get verified?

In order to get verified, users can select their preferred verification source, authorise the process, and review and approve the information being transmitted. This approach addresses contemporary challenges related to identity authentication in modern workplaces, where concerns about overhandling candidate documents, compliance, and security have become paramount.

For Referoo users, this integration provides an additional layer of certainty as the data comes from a trusted and verified source. Candidates and referees benefit from increased security and control over the information they share. In the company press release, officials from Referoo highlighted the significance of ConnectID, describing it as a game-changer for Referoo users and their stakeholders. The solution offers the certainty of identity, important in hiring decisions, while respecting the reluctance individuals may have in sharing identity data widely.

ConnectID, as described by its official representatives, serves as a secure bridge between trusted identity sources and businesses. It aims to improve both the candidate and referee experience while maintaining a high level of data security. ConnectID officials also brought up the need for a re-evaluation of how data is collected, stored, and managed as part of an effort to improve trust between businesses and employees. Transparency regarding data usage and visibility into responsibility for data protection are essential, according to them.