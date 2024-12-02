Redrock Biometrics unveils biometric authentication solution, partners Wells Fargo

Redrock has also joined the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator program to speed development of its palm-based solution targeted to a wide range of industries including payments, banking, and ecommerce. Redrock Biometrics will work closely with Wells Fargo business through the program, exploring use cases and experimenting with the PalmID biometric solution, an alternative to passwords and PINs.

PalmID features enrollment portability, meaning that when users enroll with PalmID on one device, they are automatically enrolled on other devices with PalmID installed.

With a wave of the hand, PalmID converts the palm image into a unique signature and authenticates the user in 10-100 milliseconds depending on CPU speed. The Palm ID Capture Module uses machine vision techniques to detect the palm in a video stream and pass its descriptor for enrollment or verification. The PalmID Matching Module can run server side or locally and matches the verification request against the enrollment template, using proprietary algorithms extensively tested against tens of thousands of palms.

