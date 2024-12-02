RedMarlin now calls itself Bolster; reveals fraud and phishing protection services





Bolster is a deep learning-powered fraud prevention company, which protects the world's leading brands from counterfeit activity. Its new program, dubbed Bolster for Good, allows non-profit organisations to arm themselves forever with industry-leading online phishing and fraud prevention tech at-cost to defend themselves from online scams and account takeovers.

The Bolster for Good program aims to help non-profits of all sizes defend themselves against the sophisticated phishing and online scam attack campaigns by hackers and fraudsters, which have skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. As per the Bolster’s COVID-19 Global Online Phishing and Scams Dashboard, in April 2020, the overall number of phishing sites leapt to 110% of their March level. Bolster utilises deep learning and computer vision to provide real-time monitoring and automated detection and immediate takedown of fraudulent sites and products.