RedCompass Labs releases quarterly RedFlag Accelerator update

The Typologies are sought after in the financial industry, helping banks detect suspicious activities in their data and bring offenders to justice. RedCompass Labs’ team is ensuring they reflect the trends and insights from the industry reports.

The latest version introduces new MSHT and CSE indicators and patterns recently published by regulators and other bodies such as FINTRAC, MENAFATF, FinCEN, EUROPOL, UNODC and more. Three existing scenarios were revised, and external feedback from banks and partners was incorporated to improve the red flags. Additionally, six new high-risk business types and activities plus five more high-risk countries have been added to the online CSE facilitators and consumer countries list. Finally, the latest version includes two new scenarios that identify financial activity linked to perpetrators, victims and facilitators of CSE offences.

The release of this quarterly update, which comes just ahead of Anti-Slavery Day in the UK, commemorated on October 18th, represents another step forward in supporting financial institutions responding to the global calls of financial crime regulators to stop human trafficking and protect children.

Anyone can register their interest in accessing the latest version of the RedFlag Accelerator Typologies by clicking here.