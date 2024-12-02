ReD, Verifi in strategic anti-fraud deal

The joint companies will develop new products and solutions for CNP (card-not-present) merchants. Verifi will integrate its authorized Cardholder Dispute Resolution Network (CDRN), chargeback and transaction data with the ReD Fraud Xchange service. Both parties will continue to seek further partnerships with as many data sources as possible that are valuable in identifying and preventing fraud.

As part of the agreement, Verifis CDRN and Chargeback Representment services will be offered with ReDs portfolio of fraud prevention tools and services. In turn, Verifi will offer ReDShield, a fraud prevention platform that provides instant decisions (accept/challenge/deny) on ecommerce and m-commerce transactions. Verifi will also offer the ReDi business intelligence portal to help card-not-present merchants better understand fraud trends.

Verifi’s suite of services enables transaction risk management and mitigation, cardholder authentication and chargeback re-presentment for all major credit card brands.

