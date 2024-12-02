ReD releases new fraud detection service

ReD Alerts enables online merchants to forward their transaction data for screening against ReD’s global negative database, to identify any matches. The service also allows ReD to re-screen a merchant’s live orders against newly received fraud intelligence and return transactions now considered to be ‘at risk’ to the merchant, for further review and proactive action. Another component of the ReD Alerts service, namely the ReDi Business Intelligence portal, allows merchants to manage and interrogate their data using navigation and drilldowns.

The service is available to merchants of all sizes and in all sectors and is being offered independently of ReD’s other fraud prevention and payments solutions.

In recent news, ReD and Alpha Payments Cloud, (APC) a cloud-based payments solution provider, have partnered to support acquirers and merchants in their ecommerce growth.

For more information about ReD, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.