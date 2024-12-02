ReD partners Banca Sella, delivers fraud solutions to ecommerce merchants

Integration of the ReD Shield online fraud prevention service with Banca Sella’s GestPay platform will enable Banca Sella’s 7,000 online merchants to protect customers while reducing payment fraud.

ReD Shield is a fraud prevention service that is tailored to the requirements of ecommerce merchants. ReD Shield uses multiple technologies, automated processes and a customer interface to ensure that transactions are processed while potentially fraudulent ones are identified and isolated.

For more information about ReD, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.