ReD, EMP Group to provide fraud prevention services in the Middle East, Africa

Under the agreement, ReD will offer transaction monitoring and risk management services to EMP Group’s clients in the Middle East and Africa. The solution uses predictive neural and rules-based technologies to provide fraud decisioning, enabling clients to keep pace with constantly changing patterns of financial transaction fraud.

EMP Group delivers electronic payments services to more than 130 banks and 30,000 merchants across 45 countries. ReD serves customers from multiple sectors and across six continents, from offices in Argentina, Australia, China, Dubai, France, South Africa, UK and the US.

For more information about ReD, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.