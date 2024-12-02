Red Dot Payment taps Radar Payments for ecommerce fraud prevention

RDP’s choice, after reviewing other fraud detection systems, was influenced by Radar Payments’ technological capabilities and ease of integration, as well as its affordability and account management service. The partnership comes at a time when the number of online cybercrime rises due to digitisation around the world, according to the press release.

Earlier in 2021, RDP became a principal member with both Visa and MasterCard. They are already an acquirer for AliPay, Diners Club International, WeChat Pay, and Union Pay, with a payment suite that includes AMEX, PayPal, PayLah, PayNow (SGQR), and other alternative local payment methods in the respective countries they operate in.