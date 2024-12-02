Rebellion Pay teams up with Sentinels





By consolidating transaction data from multiple environments into an all-in-one monitoring solution, the Sentinels platform allows compliance supervising teams to generate next-level client risk profiles and more reliably identify suspicious transactions and client behaviour.

Using the Sentinels platform, Rebellion Pay can generate comprehensive views of the transaction environments across its range of payment services, together with fiat-crypto exchange services offered by the digital bank for a growing number of cryptocurrencies.

By applying Sentinels’ artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Rebellion Pay will be able to assess client risk and detect financial crime more efficiently, driving down the cost of its AML compliance and increasing operational efficiency and.