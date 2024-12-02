

The Reach platform is designed to address the obstacles encountered by ecommerce brands, helping them with the challenges and risks associated with international expansion. Reach is also responsible for managing chargebacks and disputes, ensuring that these processes do not create unnecessary obstacles to conducting business on a global scale.

Digital payments fuel chargebacks

Global digital payments transaction value is expected to rise by 44% from 2024 to 2028, leading to a 42% increase in chargebacks from 2023 to 2026. Chargebacks can incur costs and harm customer experience, posing risks to merchant accounts. Businesses struggle to manage payment disputes, chargebacks, and fraud due to complex regulatory landscapes, turning to payment partners for assistance.

Industry tools prevent disputes

Through DisputeHelp, Reach is using Ethoca Alerts and Visa’s Rapid Dispute Resolution (RDR) to implement a defensive strategy against various disputes and chargebacks.These tools shorten the time it takes for Reach to be notified of confirmed fraud and disputes, reducing it from weeks with the traditional chargeback system to just a few seconds. This creates an opportunity to halt the fulfilment of goods and services, allowing for chargebacks to be prevented by refunding customers before they occur.

Partnering with DisputeHelp, Reach consolidates tools into a single endpoint for efficiency and faster market entry. This collaboration offers providers customisable, white-labelled solutions.

Through this partnership, Reach unlocks a service that has some key differentiators:

a unified platform that is single and payment card-agnostic, integrating both Verifi and Ethoca tools;

better onboarding and support services;

capture and report data in real-time;

a fully white-labelled solution;

advanced API connection options available.

By leveraging these features, Reach ensures that businesses can manage dispute resolutions more effectively, reducing the time and resources traditionally required. The partnership is poised to upgrade operational efficiency, allowing providers to focus more on their core activities and less on administrative burdens.