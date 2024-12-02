RDC to be acquired by Moody's Corporation

Through this acquisition, Moody’s Analytics’ Bureau van Dijk (BvD) – a provider of business intelligence and company data – positions itself to expand its range of data solutions, creating a AML and KYC data and due diligence services. Also, it will deepen Moody’s experience and expertise in financial and corporate reporting and analytics, by incorporating RDC’s risk-relevant database and innovative tech, including the first-to-market true AI screening solution.

Moody’s provides credit ratings, research, tools, and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. The company will acquire RDC from Vista Equity Partners (Vista), an investment company focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2020.