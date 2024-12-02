RBI allows account aggregator service





Account Aggregators (AA) are entities that enable financial data sharing from Financial Information Providers (FIPs) to Financial Information Users (FIUs), based on the consent from the customers.

Some of the account aggregators that have received approval from RBI include CAMSFinServ, Cookiejar Technologies, FinSec AA Solutions, and NSEL Asset Data, among others.

Companies registered and regulated by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) can be a FIP or FIU.