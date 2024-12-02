RBI agrees with video-based customer identification

On 9 January, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country’s banking regulator, came up with a notification depicting amendments of its existing guidelines. This notification suggests that companies can help onboard customers remotely through video calls.

These guidelines changes come six months after an RBI-committee had recommended the replacement of the current KYC and Aadhaar KYC norms in favour of using video-KYC. The committee’s recommendations were to usa Google Duo for Android users and FaceTime for iPhone users. Moreover, India’s apex bank has allowed companies to use of a screen-shot (taken during the video call) or live photo of a customer as a proof of identification to complete the KYC process.