RBC reveals AI and NFC identity verification solutions

RBC is making use of AI in its Mobile App to check a client’s government-issued identification against the security features and characteristics of driver’s licenses and passports. It also uses NFC so that clients can tap the electronic chip on the advanced versions of Passports, also known as ePassports.

The digital government identity verification solutions is meant to help the bank build a better relationship between its advisors and clients. Once a client’s ID is scanned through the Mobile App, that information is automatically entered into their account profile on an advisor’s computer. This offers clients a reliable connection between the branch and the App. The solution also reduced the need of clients to share detailed information of themselves than necessary when opening an account.