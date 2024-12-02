Razorpay aims to raise new USD 200 mln to USD 250 mln

The startup is reportedly in talks with global investors to raise the same amount at a valuation of USD 4 million. Razorpay is in talks with New-York based Tiger Global Management, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, DST Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Falcon Edge Capital and others to raise the fresh round of funds.

Earlier in April 2021, Razorpay had closed its Series E round worth USD 160 million that was co-led by GIC, Sequoia Capital, along with Matrix Partners and Ribbit Capital. The round pegged Razorpay’s valuation at USD 3 billion.

Founded in 2014 as a payment gateway, Razorpay now offers SME payroll management, banking, lending, payments, insurance needs and others. The startup claims to offer digital payments for over 200K small and large businesses.