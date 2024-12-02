Rawcaster partners with iDenfy



According to the press release, this partnership is intended to help automatically assess risks related to fraudulent accounts, ensuring that all Rawcaster’s influencers and other social media users are protected against fraudulent attacks.







Social media platforms can present a risk due to the popularity of scammers who can easily manufacture a fake persona, for example, by checking into people’s profiles and pretending to be them replicating the age, interests, and past purchases costing financial frauds and giving unreliable media experience to its users. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that one in four people who reported losing money to fraud claimed it started on social media. Reported losses to scams on social media during the same period hit USD 2.7 billion last year.











Per the official announcement, to protect social media platforms against internet scammers, Rawcaster recognised iDenfy as a secure platform capable of verifying influencers and media users globally.





Utilising identity verification

Currently, Rawcaster uses iDenfy's identity verification service as the main solution, ensuring a secure process for verifying the identities of influencers on its platform. This partnership allows Rawcaster to reserve profile information for the correct influencers accurately, thereby enhancing the overall security and reliability of the media platform. Moreover, iDenfy is committed to actively checking social media registration and including any new system to fight against the global scam snares. As influencers play an increasingly vital role in shaping online conversations, this collaboration aims to create a safer and more positive digital space for users globally.







Rawcaster is known for its social media platform that provides a comprehensive social media experience, serving as the ultimate hub for influencers and their followers. The platform offers features such as chat, virtual meetings, talk shows, and content posting across video, audio, and text formats. The platform aims to stand out as a place catering to diverse social media needs.





The press release further notes that Rawcaster’s future plans consist of creating a more secure environment for its user base, which consists of different types of influencers, including religious leaders, athletes, politicians, actors, activists, and more, helping them connect more closely with their followers. iDenfy’s role in this goal will help the company scale faster in a secure, compliant manner.





About iDenfy

Based in Lithuania, iDenfy is a regtech startup that provides AML, KYC, and KYB compliance solutions to social media platforms, fintech firms, iGaming websites, crypto exchanges, and other regulated entities.