Ravelin tackles PSD2 compliance with new anti-fraud product for PSPs

The legislation lays out very specific thresholds for fraud. If a merchant’s PSP’s fraud rate is above these thresholds then the merchant will be required to challenge the user for another form of authentication. This will open up an opportunity for competitive advantage in the payments market for those PSPs whose fraud rates are below the threshold. For this reason, Ravelin grasped the opportunity and it has extended machine learning capabilities to PSPs to ensure their merchants are below the PSD2 fraud thresholds.

The company’s product Ravelin Enterprise uses machine learning models to score a merchants every customer interaction for fraud risk, forming a complete picture of a shoppers risk profile before they reach checkout. Combined with advanced link analysis and behavioural analytics, Ravelin Enterprises automated detection spots signals of genuine and suspicious activity missed by conventional fraud tools.