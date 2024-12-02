Ravelin releases fully certified 3DS2 authentication service for merchants and PSPs

According to the press release, Ravelin is the first fraud vendor to offer such a complete risk management solution with the latest authentication capability for large merchants and payment service providers. The arrival of PSD2 in 2021 introduces a huge risk for merchants as authentication is now ‘on by default’ for online transactions, meaning they could lose business because of poor authentication experiences provided by payment providers.

Ravelin’s new additional authentication service gives online merchants the ability to fully manage the end-to-end payment journey for customers for the first time. Payment service providers (PSPs) can also benefit from Ravelin 3DS2 as it provides a fully integrated, highly optimised, authentication service for their merchants to use.

Furthermore, Ravelin’s authentication services are built on top of its core enterprise risk management product suite that is used by ecommerce players such as Deliveroo, Glovo, Just Eat, Trouva, and Free Now. The suite uses a core set of machine learning models that build a risk score for every transaction and customer, while merchants can additionally use Ravelin to manage authentication, stop account takeovers, manage refund abuse, or look into potential fraud in their supplier network.