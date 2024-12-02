Ravelin raises over GBP 1.3 mln in funding

UK technology VCs Amadeus Capital Partners, Playfair Capital and Passion Capital invested from the institutional side. They were joined by angel investors Errol Damelin (Wonga founder), Paul Forster (Indeed.com founder), Gigi Levy (ex-CEO of 888 Holdings and investor in Kenshoo) and Jeremy Millar (Partner at Magister Advisors). The round follows on from Passion’s initial seed round in February 2015.

Ravelin provides fraud detection for the on-demand economy. The company analyses customer behaviour and transactions using powerful proprietary data science and machine learning technologies, and works closely with merchants to provide fraud detection scores.