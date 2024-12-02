Ravelin provides fraud solution via machine learning

Ravelin’s technology enables any business to tap into the same level of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) that up until now has only been available to the revenue and fraud teams at companies like Google, Amazon or Uber.

Martin Sweeney, CEO of Ravelin, said that fraudulent online transactions are increasing at an alarming rate and starting to affect more people and businesses than ever before.

The industry’s standard for acceptable levels of fraud is 1% of total sales, which some struggle to even achieve that. Ravelin seeks to reduce that to nearer 0.1% within the first few weeks and maintain that level by applying a mix of machine learning algorithms, graph networks analysis and business logic rules across a business’s entire data set.

Ravelin is a company specialized in preventing fraud by using machine learning, artificial intelligence, graph networks and behavioural analytics to help businesses to accept more legitimate transactions.