Ravelin launches Fraud Academy Podcast series

Each month, the company will bring a different guest expert from across a range of industries who deal with fraud on a daily basis, gleaming the latest insights on how to fight fraud.

Key takeaways from this month’s podcast include: a detailed overview of the different types of fraud, why so few cases are reported, who is really carrying the burden of the cost of fraud and what people can do to protect themselves from being a victim of card fraud.

Ravelin is a company specialized in preventing fraud by using machine learning, artificial intelligence, graph networks and behavioural analytics to help businesses to accept more legitimate transactions.