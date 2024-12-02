Ravelin completes GBP 3 mln round of investment funding

Ravelin has grown its revenue by over 600% while adding clients including online food delivery company Deliveroo, taxi app EasyTaxi, and US-based taxi service Via Taxi.

Existing investors led by Playfair Capital with participation from Amadeus Capital, Passion Capital, Errol Damelin (founder of Wonga) and Paul Foster (founder of Indeed.com) have all either maintained or expanded their respective stakes in the business.

Since the first release of the product, Ravelin has been busy adding features and adopting techniques to allow its clients to accept more legitimate orders and refuse those which are suspicious or fraudulent. For instance, Ravelin launched its graph network technology in May 2016, which has shut down thousands of fake accounts and prevented millions of pounds worth of potential fraud.

Ravelin is a company specialized in preventing fraud by using machine learning, artificial intelligence, graph networks and behavioural analytics to help businesses to accept more legitimate transactions.