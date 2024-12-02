RationalFX chooses TruNarrative for its identity verification processes





TruNarrative’s SaaS platform enables businesses to detect fraud and identify risk via a single API. The partnership with TruNarrative will allow Rational FX to verify the identity of new customers from across the world, performing IDV (Identity Verification), document verification, selfie and liveness checks.

RationalFX are now able to access the TruNarrative Appstore which delivers the range of data sources they need to take on and monitor their business and private clients across the international markets they operate in.

The TruNarrative platform allows the team at RationalFX to build different onboarding processes for multiple jurisdictions and react to risk, market, and regulatory changes from within an intuitive user interface.