Rappi streamlines customer and courier onboarding with Jumio in LATAM

According to the press release, through the Rappi platform, customers can order same-day delivery of products from a broad range of categories, from restaurants to supermarkets. The application also has a RappiPay virtual wallet and debit card, enabling customers to transfer money, make purchases, and withdraw cash from millions of ATMs.

Therefore, Rappi wanted to create an automated digital onboarding experience for its RappiPay and Tenderos delivery business lines that would help the company scale its business geographically and align with compliance mandates including KYC requirements. Consequently, Jumio offers Rappi its identity verification solution for the LATAM market, accepting and verifying more than 3,500 ID subtypes from around the world.

Rappi uses Jumio Identity Verification for RappiPay in Mexico and Peru, along with Jumio Document Verification and Jumio Screening to keep up with Mexico’s ever-evolving regulations. In addition to Jumio Identity Verification, Rappi also uses the Jumio Authentication solution in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Peru to unlock the true identities of its existing Rappi Tenderos couriers before assigning them new deliveries.