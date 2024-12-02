Rapid Finance lists Lynx platform on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace

Rapid Finance customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.











Augmenting financial institutions with data transformation

Financial institutions see data as a critical asset that helps them better understand customers through data maturity. The challenge is that many enterprises are awash with financing application data, while struggling to extract its meaningful value. Lynx allows financial institutions to unlock the full value of their data through a single API that provides a 360-degree view of loan applicants and customers.

Lynx is crafted to streamline disparate datasets within enterprises, transforming them into a cohesive framework conducive for AI integration. Its design, featuring modularity, cloud-native architecture, and API-based interface, allows seamless integration with existing systems and workflows of enterprise partners. Lynx enhances the data quality by incorporating third-party enrichments and employs its advanced pattern-matching AI algorithms to identify relevant applications. Additionally, it provides insights and indicators, augmenting businesses with more efficient and intelligent operational processes.

Increasing enterprise security and compliance

Enterprises leverage Lynx’s proprietary, pattern-matching AI algorithms through real-time API calls to mitigate fraud in their portfolios, with Lynx’s comprehensive view of customers allowing enterprises to perform robust Know Your Business (KYB) and Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. By leveraging the Lynx API, enterprises can quickly create structured datasets for onboarding a healthier portfolio while monitoring their existing relationships for potential fraud patterns.

What does Rapid Finance do?

Since 2005, Rapid Finance has been supporting the growth and success of small businesses across the US. Powered by a thoughtful combination of technology, speed and deep industry expertise, the Rapid Enterprise business line provides Lending-as-a-Service solutions to enterprise clients. With modular, flexible, and scalable financial solutions, Rapid Enterprise solutions are customised to their enterprise partners’ needs.