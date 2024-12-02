



This enhancement leverages AI-driven pattern recognition and anomaly detection to help SMBs and commercial lenders identify fraud risks, related applicant identities, and account takeover attempts more efficiently.











The newly launched feature utilises intelligent data linking and advanced analytics to detect suspicious activities in real time. By integrating with the Lynx Trust Network, a collaborative ecosystem of participating lenders, the system facilitates the sharing of anonymised metadata and insights. This allows financial institutions to proactively address emerging fraud schemes. When one institution flags fraudulent activity, others within the network receive alerts, enabling them to take swift preventive action.





Addressing growing fraud challenges

Financial fraudsters increasingly employ sophisticated techniques, including synthetic identities, coordinated account takeovers, and real-time data manipulation, to exploit vulnerabilities across multiple institutions. Traditional fraud prevention methods often fail to keep pace with these evolving threats. By fostering shared intelligence among lenders, Lynx disrupts fraud networks and provides financial institutions with actionable insights to mitigate risks before they escalate.

Lynx also improves data integrity through AI-driven data hygiene checks. Advanced cross-attribute matching, real-time data validation, and anomaly detection ensure that financial institutions operate with accurate, verified data. The system flags inconsistencies, duplicate identities, and potential synthetic fraud attempts, strengthening the overall security of lending ecosystems.

All data shared within the Lynx Trust Network remains anonymised and aggregated, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations while providing actionable insights. Financial institutions retain full control over the information they contribute, aligning with strict regulatory standards.

As financial fraud threats continue to grow in complexity, Lynx’s AI-powered network monitoring offers a proactive, collaborative approach to safeguarding SMB and commercial lending. Through real-time fraud detection and shared intelligence, financial institutions can improve their security measures and stay ahead of emerging threats.