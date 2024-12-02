Ransomware, supply chain attacks, DDoS drive cyber risk for APAC financial institutions





FS-ISAC’s 2021 Cyber Trends and Threats Review shows current strategic trends in financial services and cybersecurity and offers insights into the cyber threats facing the APAC financial services industry.

According to a 2021 Check Point report, 75% of firms said that the security of their public cloud infrastructure is a serious concern, as many enterprises are still getting to grips with addressing the different security challenges associated with cloud-based solutions. This may be an especially relevant issue in APAC, as many of the region’s banks are going ‘all-in’ in embracing digitalisation.

The FS-ISAC 2021 Cyber Trends and Threats Review also identified other significant trends facing the region, including the strengthening of regulatory oversight of cyber risk management, organisational challenges to threat response, and an acute cybersecurity talent shortage.