Ransomware attacks are on the rise in UK

The most recent wave of attacks has been focused on victims in the UK, where it accounted for roughly every fourth threat in the third week of April 2016.

Ondrej Kubovic, security specialist at Eset, said that in order to reach as many potential victims as possible, attackers are spamming inboxes in various parts of the world, therefore, users should be very cautious about which messages they open.

A report by Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) has also highlighted the fact that internet of things (IoT) devices offer a potential growth opportunity to any ransomware operation, given the devices are interconnected by design and many lack any form of security.

According to the report, while a lot of traditional malware will be too large to ever run on many IoT devices, ransomware is much lighter.