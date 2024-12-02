Ransomware attack disrupts fintech company Finastra

The fintech company was infected with a ransomware strain. As a result, the company shut down services, but it promised to have everything up by March 23, 2020. The UK company discovered the intrusion into its systems after staff detected what they described as ‘potentially anomalous activity’, according to ZDnet. The company immediately took several their servers offline, to investigate the matter.

Notifications were also sent to the company's customers and employees who were directly impacted by the server shutdowns.

On March 20, 2020, ZDnet said that Finastra has declined to share details about what happened on its systems, citing an ongoing investigation; however, the company said that it did not find ‘any evidence that customer or employee data was accessed or exfiltrated, nor do we believe our clients' networks were impacted’.