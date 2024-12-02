Rakuten Securities chooses NICE Actimize's AML solutions





The collaboration entails the implementation of the AML compliance platform to protect and support the investor clients of Rakuten Securities, and to meet regulatory requirements. As such, Rakuten Securities will utilise the solutions from NICE Actimize’s Autonomous Anti-Money Laundering portfolio, initially rolling out the CDD-X Customer Due Diligence platform. This will be followed by Suspicious Activity Monitoring and Watch List Filtering solutions at a later date to help facilitate operational efficiencies and reduce costs.

NICE Actimize’s CDD-X Customer Due Diligence platform modernises KYC/CDD programs with advanced analytics. By offering accurate detection and customer risk scoring to reduce compliance risk, CDD-X provides reductions in operational costs and key features beneficial for an online brokerage operation. In addition, CDD-X also leverages third-party risk factors to increase the accuracy of customer risk ratings during onboarding and ongoing monitoring to provide more intelligence to analysts.

At the same time, NICE Actimize’s Suspicious Activity Monitoring solution combines technology with human-expertise to ensure accurate alert detection, increased team productivity, and lowered compliance program costs, while its Watch List Filtering capability provides global sanctions screening and alerts, reducing compliance costs, and assisting in meeting regulatory requirements.