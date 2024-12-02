RAKBANK reveals new UAE pass registration

The UAE Pass registration has been executed across all 36 branches of the bank, and it enables customers to complete their registration processes securely with the help of the bank’s personnel. Thus, RAKBANK becomes the first bank in the country to offer a UAE Pass registration facility across their branches. The reason behind the bank’s commitment to support UAE Pass registration across its branches aims to help their customers set up their digital identity in an easy manner. Its goal is also to significantly smooth their interactions with government bodies and financial institutions.

Moreover, in Q4 2019, the bank announced that it had signed a service agreement for UAE Pass with Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and Smart Dubai. RAKBANK suggested that it is currently working on plans to accept digital onboarding facilities, logins, and digital signatures that benefits their customers, while facilitating their banking journey.