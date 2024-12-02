RAKBANK expands digital banking solutions for credit card sourcing

The Tablet App was created to reduce the processing time for credit card applications. Using the App, RAKBANK agents can prefill a part of the digitised application form by inserting customer’s Emirates ID card into the reader attached to the tablet.

Bank staff can use the camera on the tablet to take photos and upload them instantly. The digital form and necessary documents are electronically shared with various departments within the Bank to issue the credit card. After the application is submitted, the customer receives a SMS and an email with the reference number for the application.

The Tablet App also includes features such as product calculators, access to product information, performance tracking dashboards and more.