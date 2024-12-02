Radial launches security solutions for ecommerce merchants

Radial Payments, Fraud & Tax, Fraud Zero and Fraud Insight are the new products which enable merchants to implement a full payment solution, including managed fraud and tax services, or to just adopt Radial’s fraud management solutions regardless of their ecommerce or payment platform.

Stefan Weitz, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Radial, emphasized that with the introduction of EMV chip technology in October 2015, online fraud is forecast to explode. Retailers face a daunting task managing the complexity of payment processing, taxes, duties and fraud, while delivering a frictionless customer experience. In the light of these facts, Radial commits to help mitigate fraud by providing the aforementioned products.

In addition, Radial’s Fraud Insight tool opens up Radial’s machine-learning technology to help merchants of any size convert more orders within their existing ecommerce infrastructure.

Radial is a multinational ecommerce company which provides order management, payment processing, order routing, fulfillment, and analytics services for other companies.