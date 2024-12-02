Rabobank, Signicat enter Netherlands digital identity services market

This joint Digital Identity Service Provider (DISP) offers a range of online login, identity, signature and archiving solutions under the banner of Rabo eBusiness. It provides convenience for insurance, energy and leasing companies as well as other financial services providers.

Consumers can log onto the merchant’s website using one of the identity services provided by Rabo eBusiness and can then, for example, sign a contract online. The platform is easy to integrate into the existing business processes using API technology.

Rabobank will initially focus on five customer groups: energy, telecom and insurance companies, healthcare institutions and financial services providers. Rabo eBusiness services will help them enable functions such as onboarding new customers, signing contracts digitally and offering a dashboard for invoices or expense claims.

The market for DISPs opened on 1st April 2017 within the framework of iDIN. The platform has been designed to grow in tandem with market demands and can be expanded to include additional services.

