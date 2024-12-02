Rabobank services went offline after DDoS attack

Moreover, according to Dutch publications, Rabobank is the third Dutch bank affected by such a cyber-attack since Saturday, January 27. In a DDoS attack large amounts of data traffic is sent to a particular website, overloading its server and thereby crashing the site. Some of the bank’s customers couldn’t log into their mobile and online banking. Also, iDeal was also not available to everyone, a spokesperson for the bank told NU.nl.

Over the weekend ABN Amro and ING were also hit by DDoS attacks. Both banks filed police declarations about the attacks, according to NU.nl.