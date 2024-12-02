R1SE is an online driving simulation platform addressed to players 16 and older, that enables gamers to practice and enhance their gaming prowess and participate in Assetto Corsac tournaments that include significant cash rewards.

By integrating Shufti Pro’s AI-powered identity verification solutions, R1SE aims to provide its customers with a secure gaming platform and, consequently, optimise the onboarding journey for its gamers.





The solution provided by Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro offers AI-powered identity verification screening to customers worldwide. The company can verify more than 9000 types of IDs in 150+ languages.

The company has shifted its efforts toward also offering its services to the gaming industry. According to Shufti, not taking action against exposing unlawful behaviour can have a negative impact on the players, as well as the reputation and the revenue of the business.

The main means that make fraud possible in the gaming space are the use of digital onboarding and the fact that in-game items such as artefacts and currencies have value outside of the games. Even more so, some online platforms enable gamers to sell and purchase products. As a result, bad actors have exploited this feature by buying in-game products using credit card information obtained illegally.

To prevent fraudulent activities, businesses can utilize identity verification and AML screening systems that can identify money laundering, identity theft, as well as other criminal activities currently affecting the industry.

This is not the first partnership that the company has announced in 2023. Earlier this year, the Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions that the company supplies have been adopted, among others, by blockchain tech company Momint, Amaramba Capital Dealer and health management app SpotterFitness.





Why the gaming industry needs identity verification

The gaming industry has seen a rapid expansion during and following the pandemic, as it offers gamers new means of socialising. As Statista figures show, by 2027, this growing industry is expected to gain 3.10 billion users and be worth USD 521.60 billion. For 2023 alone, the same source indicates that the average revenue per user is estimated to reach USD 142.50.

Given its profitability, it comes as no surprise that the gaming industry has also become the target of various fraudulent attacks. One of the solutions big gaming companies employ to prevent fraud is the use of identity verification tools.

The main advantage of using identity verification is that it can enable gaming companies to grant access to their platforms to legitimate users whilst warding off fraudsters.

