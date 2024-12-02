QwikPay integrates iDenfy’s identity verification and AML solutions to support secure and real-time user onboarding while remaining compliant with Australia’s financial regulatory requirements and industry laws.











New identity verification partner for QwikPay

QwikPay operates in the digital payments sector, offering a Scan to Pay app supported by the region’s payment infrastructure, PayID and PayTo. The app enables instant wallet-to-wallet transactions by scanning a QR code, minimising the need for cards, payment terminals, or outdated checkout flows. The company focuses on delivering real-time payments at zero surcharges, supporting the payment experience for customers while enabling merchants to eliminate the high costs associated with traditional card-based systems.

For a reliable and cost-effective compliance solution, QwikPay chose iDenfy to support its end-to-end onboarding and risk management processes due to its combination of global identity coverage, AI-driven biometric verification, and continuous AML screening, combined with startup-friendly pricing.

iDenfy’s solution is designed to validate user identities in seconds using document analysis, facial recognition, and NFC chip reading, supporting over 3000 document types from more than 200 countries and territories. To use the identity verification, users simply upload a government-issued ID and take a selfie. According to iDenfy, the whole Know Your Customer (KYC) check will take about 30 seconds on average for QwikPay.

By leveraging iDenfy, QwikPay can onboard users faster, regardless of their country, reduce drop-offs, remain compliant with AML regulations, and provide instant account activation. The process, once prone to delays and manual reviews, now takes just seconds, allowing it to support the company’s ambition to scale efficiently across Australia’s retail, hospitality, and e-commerce sectors.

iDenfy’s automated AML screening helps QwikPay stay compliant by continuously monitoring users against global sanctions, watchlists, and adverse media. Unlike static tools, it updates daily, includes audit trails, and supports case management for full transparency. Automation reduces manual work, enabling QwikPay to focus on growth, and its pay-per-successful-verification model cuts costs, ideal for fintech startups.