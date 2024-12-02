Quovo rolls out account authentication API

This RESTful API allows developers to instantly connect to financial accounts and verify key account data, helping to confirm account ownership, facilitate payments and cash transfers, and streamline the process of opening and funding new accounts. Together with the company’s Aggregation API, the Quovo Authentication API provides users with an end-to-end data solution to support client onboarding and beyond.

The authentication API instantly links accounts using login credentials and offers unique value-add features not available through other services, such as: integrated webhooks for real-time visibility into end user activity, embeddable white labelled interface for easy integrations and an elegant user experience and beta access to hybrid micro-deposit/ credentials-based verification for coverage of all financial institutions in the US.