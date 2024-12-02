Quatrro Processing and Emailage offer chargeback management to merchants

This partnership will empower both parties in leveraging their combined service offerings to provide end-to-end fraud and chargeback solutions that are tailored for merchants of all sizes.

This new integration brings merchants an evaluation of customer profiles is done through big data analytics, thus reducing the propensity of chargebacks based on input. For each work order a score/rate is created in conjunction with the system and human intelligence and is categorized as High, Medium and Low risk. This score is derived by analyzing an issuer database, highlighting customers behavior on specific merchants thus negating the chargeback propensity termed as the Chargeback Propensity Rate.

Quatrro is a service provider to financial institutions, merchants and to the payment processing industry worldwide. The company offers an integrated suite of risk management services across the entire risk cycle spanning credit, fraud and portfolio management. Quatrros services include analytics, transaction monitoring and a host of proprietary risk management platforms for card issuers, acquirers, processors, online retailers, merchants, banks, credit unions, prepaid and alternate payment providers.

Emailage provides intelligent fraud risk assessment using e-mail address as the key data element to identify transactional risk and streamline transaction approvals. Our solution leverages its vast global consortium of data across all industries and utilizes powerful machine learning methods to interpret the key elements and characteristics of a fraudulent transaction.