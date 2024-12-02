Quantifind gets USD 22 mln to automate financial crimes investigations

Its existing investors are joined by S&P Global, In-Q-Tel, and Snowflake Ventures. Quantifind will use the funds to execute its go-to-market sales and marketing initiatives, as well as for continued advancement of its solutions for fighting money laundering and fraud.

Quantifind's Graphyte platform drives automation in anti-money laundering and fraud investigations by automatically extracting predictive risk signals from vast stores of public data. It is used by customers to automate their risk monitoring and anti-money laundering (AML) investigation processes. The power of Quantifind's SaaS platform is leveraged through cloud integration.

The Graphyte platform automates financial crime investigations by extracting predictive risk signals from public data. The platform leverages resolution models learned over millions of training samples and applied in real time. In this way, Graphyte can establish the probability that a given linked data record is in fact a true match.

Quantifind's data sources include all the relevant sanctions and watchlists but also online news in Chinese, English, Spanish, and French, company data, legal entity registrations, and other non-standard entity lists.