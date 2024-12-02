Quantexa updates its data analytics platform

The new platform version is called Quantexa 2. Following the recent recipient of USD 156 million series D investment, Quantexa has refined its software platform to simplify the organisational complexity that comes with transforming billions of data points into enterprise intelligence.

Quantexa 2 should help users see deeper into their data and work more efficiently by introducing new capabilities that boost control, functionality and reduce friction. With Quantexa 2, teams can use data and see connections and relationships to spot business-critical risk and opportunity.