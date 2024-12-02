Quantexa raises USD 64.7 million to boost big data and analytics ecosystem

The round was led by Evolution Equity Partners, with major participation from pre-existing backers Dawn Capital, AlbionVC, and HSBC. New investors British Patient Capital and ABN AMRO Ventures also joined previous investor Accenture Ventures in this round.

The funding will help drive Quantexa’s Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI) technology market expansion into new industries such as public sector, while developing more platform applications across financial services and broader cross-sector functionalities. CDI is an approach to data that gives organisations the possibility to join multiple internal and external data sets, providing a single view of data enriched with intelligence about the relationships between people, places, and organisations.

The funding will also accelerate Quantexa’s continued growth across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. This new round of funding follows a USD 22.7 million Series B round secured in August 2018, bringing total funds raised to date to USD 90 million. Since its inception in 2016, Quantexa has built a globally renowned client and partner base, supporting thousands of users within tier one organisations worldwide, including HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and Accenture.