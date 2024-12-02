Quantexa launches Q Assist





Following this announcement, the context aware generative AI technology suite is expected to optimise the manner in which organisations and businesses augment trusted decision-making processes across teams of frontline, as well as information workers. Customers and clients will have the possibility to operationalise artificial intelligence for transformational gains, without the need for a significant investment in infrastructure, tools, and additional skilled resources.

In addition, Quantexa will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evovling market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Following this launch, frontline and information workers will be enabled to leverage copilots, linked data, as well as Quantexa’s knowledge graph capability and other Decision Intelligence Platform features in order to improve the accuracy and reliability of generative AI models that usually interact with all data, context, and insight across their business.

The combined LLMs and the context within Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform are set to allow an optimised understanding of data, safely ground responses, increased trust, and performance. This process will take place while also ensuring that teams have the most accurate, up-to-date information on a single page. HSBC represents one of the organisations that is currently participating the in the Lighthouse Program for early adopters, anticipating that streamlining of analysis and acceleration of procedures is set to lead to significant productivity gains within the first year of deployment and utilisation. In addition, each organisation in the program aims to leverage Q Assist in several ways, depending on their needs and strategies.

The Q Assist Technology suite is comprised of three components, including the Q Assist Integration Layer (a framework of tools, connectors, and APIs that were designed to securely link Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform with LLMs and conversational AI systems), the Q Assist Prompt Builder (representing extensible prompt management and sharing capability that can easily integrate with external prompt engineering products), as well as the Q Assist Copilot (which was developed in order to allow users to query large and disparate data via a natural language interface, understand and summarise insights and findings, as well as automate research and reporting tasks).

The Q Assist Generative AI Technology Suite capabilities will be available to a limited set of clients, with a wider public availability being planned for early 2025.