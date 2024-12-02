Quantexa gets USD 153 mln to boost Contextual Decision Intelligence tech adoption

This latest fundraise follows a year of 108% growth for Quantexa during 2020/21, boosted by growth from new clients across geographies and industries, according to the official press release. This round was led by Warburg Pincus a global private equity firm. Existing investors participating were Dawn Capital, AlbionVC, Evolution Equity Partners, HSBC, ABN AMRO Ventures and British Patient Capital. The new investment follows a Series C round in July 2020.

Quantexa will use the investment to accelerate its plans for regional market expansion and build out its product portfolio development further in areas such as data management and industry verticals including banking, insurance, public sector, and technology, media, and telecom. Quantexa will additionally look for inorganic growth opportunities as part of its corporate strategy.

Deployed across more than 70 countries with thousands of users, Quantexa serves blue-chip banks, insurers, and government organisations globally, including 7 of the top 10 UK and Australian banks and 6 of the top 14 financial institutions in North America. Quantexa has also established a growing ecosystem of partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, Microsoft, and Google.

Quantexa’s CDI platform assists organisations create a single customer view of data and deploy new data and analytics technologies such as entity resolution, graph analytics and AI, to create graph-based network views, supporting any number of use cases, all from a single software platform.