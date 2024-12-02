Quantexa completes USD 175 million Series F funding round





Following this announcement, the funding round will accelerate Quantexa’s progress in its strategy of improving the manner in which enterprises and government agencies across multiple markets develop and stay ahead in the AI-driven DI.

The round was led by TVG, with existing investors participating, including British Patient Capital, and it values the British tech company at USD 2.6 billion. The institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Quantexa’s USD 175 million funding round

Following this investment round, Quantexa is expected to bolster its platform development efforts in order to elevate experiences for existing clients, design new partnerships and alliances, deepen its presence in North America, and pursue selected M&A opportunities. At the same time, TVG will leverage its expertise in successfully scaling high-growth AI and software companies, along with its extensive network, in order to support Quantexa’s strategic international expansion and growth plans.

In addition, as Quantexa works to further develop in the DI category, the company is fast-tracking its Microsoft partnership in order to launch an AI-powered workload for Microsoft Fabric and a cloud-native AML solution for US mid-market banks via Azure Marketplace. Furthermore, Quantexa is set to expand its Public Sector Business Unit, aiming to double down on growing global demand, as well as improve the way government agencies use structured and unstructured data to safely deploy AI across a range of use cases.