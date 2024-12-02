QuantaVerse updates its financial crime platform

In 2020, QuantaVerse introduced a series of technology enhancements to its AI-powered Financial Crime Platform. New capabilities introduced by QuantaVerse in 2020 include explainability to make the findings of complex algorithms more understandable; learning - QuantaVerse extended its model training capability.

The platform now leverages input from an entire network of investigators to train and refine the QuantaVerse machine. Other functionalities include web collector and analytics, expansion of Financial Crime Investigation Reports (FCIRs), and new observables - one of the QuantaVerse observables unveiled in 2020 was sanctioned jurisdiction affiliation which leverages data to identify if entities are engaging with sanctioned jurisdictions even though their transactions are not transferred through sanctioned jurisdictions.